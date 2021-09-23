One Haitian’s Journey To The United States Border… And Back

Andre hoped to “enjoy a better life” in America than he had in Haiti. So he went to Brazil, then flew across South America to the US-Mexican border, which was only a few hours away from where he started his trek.

However, the 32-year-old was caught up in an exploding immigration crisis and ended up back where he started — deported home with no money or belongings, like hundreds of his compatriots in recent days.

Andre, who asked that his last name not be published to safeguard his identity, told AFP, “I had no future in my country, my pay was not enough to exist on.”

Andre described how his American dream turned into a nightmare after he left Brazil and wound up on a perilous journey through the forest along the Colombia-Panama border, where he was robbed and two young girls in his company were raped.

Then there was the disappointment of being so close and then being sent home.

He remarked outside the airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital, that “as long as we are alive, we can start afresh,” but that “this really hurts.”

Andre, the eldest of four siblings, went on to study law after graduating from high school, which is a popular choice among Haitian families. However, the science lessons he had to teach in order to pay for his school didn’t make him happy.

In 2017, he bought a one-way ticket to Brazil against the advise of his loved ones.

He knew very nothing about the country, but he didn’t require a visa to visit, so he did. In fact, hundreds of Haitians of his generation have fled to Brazil to escape their destitute, crisis-plagued homeland.

He ended up in Sao Paulo and subsequently Porto Alegre, where he worked on chicken farms in both towns.

“Doing that sort of labor did not worry me because, honestly, it was a life of luxury compared to what I had in Haiti,” he said with a smile.

Working transit systems, health insurance, an elevator in his building, and a full refrigerator that never broke down were all examples of luxury for Andre.

“In Haiti, power outages can last up to four days,” Andre explained.

But, in the end, the creature comforts he discovered in Brazil were insufficient.

“In the Americas, Haitians only want to live in two countries: the United States and Canada,” he stated.

Andre hoped to be able to aid his family back home, in addition to pursuing his own American dream.

“Inflation is a factor (in Brazil),. Brief News from Washington Newsday.