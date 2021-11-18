One Careful Step At A Time, Clearing Afghanistan’s Landmines

Families fleeing the war in one southern village went home to find something strange: the cricket ground had been ringed in red and white pebbles weeks after the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan.

It turns out that white meant it was safe for kids to play. Red, on the other hand, indicated the presence of buried landmines and other explosive remains of war, which have killed or maimed tens of thousands of Afghans over the last four decades.

In the last days of the battle between the Taliban and Western-backed government forces in Kabul, the village of Nad-e-Ali in Helmand province became a front line.

It was besieged for two months until mid-August, when Islamists took control of the country.

When the village’s people returned in September, they discovered the school had been hit by gunfire, the roof had been darkened by smoke, and the children’s swings had been reduced to a metal frame.

According to Juma Khan, the local coordinator for the HALO Trust, Afghanistan’s major mine-clearing NGO, the area had also been “completely mined” during the war.

Mines and other booby traps had been concealed beneath building entrances and alongside windows.

During a visit to Nad-e-Ali this month, Khan told AFP that the rooms inside had mines, and there were mines on the main roadway.

According to the United Nations Mine Action Service, some 41,000 Afghan civilians have been killed or injured by landmines and explosive ordnance since 1988. (UNMAS).

More than two-thirds of the victims were youngsters, many of whom discovered and picked up the lethal devices while playing.

The HALO (Hazardous Area Life-Support Organization) Trust was established in 1988 with the express purpose of addressing ordnance left behind by the Soviet rule of the nation.

However, the country was so extensively damaged that clearing operations continued even after an international treaty prohibiting the use of landmines was signed in 1997 and ratified by Afghanistan in 2002.

Mines and improvised explosive devices were laid and left behind again in the wars leading up to the Taliban’s return to power more than 30 years later, this time by both the Islamists and their now-defeated foes.

In September, HALO, one of Princess Diana’s favorite charities, reached an arrangement with the new Taliban authorities to allow its more than 2,500 Afghan staff to return to work.

Taliban terrorists in Nad-e-Ali are now directing HALO’s deminers to the fatal traps they set up.

Taliban terrorists in Nad-e-Ali are now directing HALO's deminers to the fatal traps they set up.

They do so because they reside there.