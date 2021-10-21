One Billionth Covid Jab is administered in India.

On Thursday, India gave out the one billionth dosage of the Covid-19 vaccine as it works to recover from a horrific outbreak of infections that nearly drove the country’s health system to its knees.

The achievement was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “triumph of Indian science,” but officials are still on the lookout for a new pandemic wave.

According to government statistics, over three-quarters of adults in the 1.3 billion-strong country have had at least one vaccination and 30% are fully immunized.

However, hundreds of millions of Indians under the age of 18 — over 40% of the population — have never had a single shot.

Between mid-April and mid-June, a severe Covid outbreak killed almost 200,000 people. Hundreds of thousands of people were infected with the Delta form, putting a strain on hospitals and crematoriums.

Since then, the number of cases has dropped dramatically. Each day, less than 20,000 infections are reported, and social engagement has returned to a large extent.

For the first time since the pandemic began, Mumbai, one of the worst-affected cities, recorded zero Covid deaths in a single day.

Modi paid respect to India’s health professionals in honor of the vaccine milestone, and monuments in the capital, New Delhi, were to be lit up in national colors.

Bhutan and Sri Lanka congratulated India on the achievement, while Yasmin Ali Haque, the UN Children’s Fund representative in India, called it a “tremendous achievement.”

“For many Indian families, this milestone represents optimism as they recover from the recent terrible Covid-19 wave.”

Only China’s government claims to have handed out more injections than India, claiming to have given out more than 2.3 billion.

Despite shortages that led the world’s largest vaccine maker to cease shipments for several months, the billion vaccines were administered in 279 days.

“I recall hearing people discussing whether coronavirus was real or not during the initial wave,” said Reham Ali, a 49-year-old cab driver in New Delhi who has had one injection.

“Now that people are aware of it, there is less hesitancy.” The second wave hit me like a ton of bricks.” Vaccine shipments have provisionally resumed, with officials predicting that the “global pharmacy” will be fully operational in 2022.

The majority of prohibitions on social activities have been eased, and during India’s largest religious festival season, huge crowds jammed markets and shops, providing a boost to the country’s devastated economy.

Fears of another Covid outbreak have resurfaced, prompting a renewed government campaign to urge vaccinations and stockpile oxygen supplies.

