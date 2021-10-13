Onboard This Airline’s Special Plane, You Will Receive A COVID Vaccination.

In a special vaccination event nicknamed “Jabaseat,” Air New Zealand is offering Aucklanders the chance to obtain their COVID immunization onboard a 787 aircraft on Saturday.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the Super Saturday “destination vaccination” event is part of an initiative to get more New Zealanders vaccinated. The country has an average of 50% of its eligible population fully vaccinated.

The Jabaseat vaccination clinic onboard an Air New Zealand flight will provide vaccine recipients with their first dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine, as well as a behind-the-scenes tour of the aircraft hangar, a tour of Business Premier, free in-flight food, and a commemorative boarding ticket.

Individuals can register for the Jabaseat with Air New Zealand at https://bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/. During registering, choose “Air New Zealand Jabaseat.”

Participants are encouraged to register early since “spaces are limited” for this “once in a lifetime event,” according to Air New Zealand.

Face masks will be necessary, and physical distances will be practiced for safety reasons during the flight.

According to Johns Hopkins University, due to border closures and stringent lockdown measures early in the pandemic, New Zealand only reported 4,760 instances of the virus and 28 COVID-19-related deaths.