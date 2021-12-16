On Wall Street, the slowdown in retail sales adds to concerns about stagflation.

A drop in retail sales reported on Wednesday fueled fears of stagflation on Wall Street, sending all major indexes lower in early morning trade.

Retail sales increased by 0.3 percent in November, down from 1.8 percent in October, and fell short of market estimates of 0.9 percent. Retail sales, excluding volatile gas sales, increased by 0.2 percent in November, compared to 1.6 percent in October.

The decrease in retail sales comes on the heels of a couple of other recent government statistics indicating that the economy is cooling. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) stated a couple of weeks ago that the US economy added 210,000 new jobs in November, down from a revised 546,000 in October and below market expectations of 550,000.

The United States’ gross domestic product (GDP), a measure of the market value of goods and services generated across the country, slowed dramatically in the third quarter compared to the previous two.

The United States’ economy is slowing at a time when inflation is rising. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of inflation at the retail level, climbed 6.8% last week, the highest since 1982, according to the government. The Producer Price Index (PPI), a measure of wholesale inflation, surged 9.6% this week, the highest level since the 1980s.

Inflation is a permanent phenomena, not a transient one, as the Federal Reserve and some Wall Street analysts have been arguing for months. It is terrible to households with tight budgets.

When sluggish growth and high inflation are considered simultaneously, stagflation is a strong possibility.

Stagflation is mainly caused by a failure of the supply side of the market to catch up with the demand side. There has been a lot of discussion concerning the supply-side limitations induced by the pandemic. They make it difficult for enterprises to develop enough merchandise to meet expanding consumer demand.

Stagflation is also induced by rising wages as a result of mismatches between labor demand and supply, pushing wages higher and feeding inflation as businesses pass on higher labor costs to consumers. The unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent from 4.6 percent, well below market expectations of 4.5 percent, indicating a labor shortage that explains the 4.8 percent increase in labor expenses. As a result, the latest sell-offs on Wall Street.

Stagflation makes things more difficult for investors. The top line of publicly traded corporations is squeezed by economic stagnation, as families reduce their purchases of the goods and services these companies sell. As well as increasing materials. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.