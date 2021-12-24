On Wall Street, the Santa Claus Rally arrived early this year.

The Santa Claus rally, which began a week early on Wall Street this year and sent key equities averages considerably higher, was unaffected by Omicron and tapering.

The Santa Claus rally often occurs in the last week of December and the first week of January, when major equity averages show substantial gains as a result of a variety of causes.

End-of-year bonuses, followed by new money flows at the start of the year, improve individual and institutional investors’ purchasing power.

The absence of corporate news reduces market volatility.

There’s also the laid-back holiday environment, which fosters optimism among retail traders and those seeking momentum stocks. These investors are more sentiment-driven than fundamental-driven, similar to institutional investors who have already closed their books and gone on vacation before Christmas.

This year, though, the Santa Claus surge arrived three trading days before Christmas. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.55 percent, or 197 points, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.85 percent, or 131.48 points, and the S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent, or 29 points, to set a new all-time high in 2021. The large rally in US shares on Thursday came after a robust rally in the previous two sessions, which ended a week-long decline.

Despite various headwinds, such as the spread of the Omicron variety of Covid-19 and the revelation of new government statistics showing that the American economy is cooling, the major advance in US equities occurred. For example, the US government stated on Wednesday that GDP increased at a 2.3 percent annual rate in the third quarter of 2021, down from 6.7 percent in the second quarter, owing to a drop in consumer expenditure.

Then there’s tapering, which is the Fed’s withdrawal of its bond-buying program, effectively stopping the flow of new money from the central bank into the economy. Tapering, when combined with the Omicron spread, might weaken the economy and undermine the profitability of publicly traded companies even more.

What is it that Wall Street is celebrating now that Main Street isn’t there? A couple of points to consider.

One of them is on the lookout for a good deal. The market was due for a technical bounce after several days of severe selling. Early in the week, James E. Demmert, Founder-Managing Partner of Main Street Research, remarked, “The recent market correction that began in early November has been “stealth” like.”

“While indexes have only dropped 6%, numerous equities have dropped 10%, 20%, even 30%.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.