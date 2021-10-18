On Wall Street, a New Bitcoin-Linked Security Will Make Its Debut.

With the debut of a new asset on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Bitcoin will take another step closer to mainstream investing.

ProShares, a leader in exchange traded funds (ETFs), a type of investment tied to an index, announced Monday that it will launch a bitcoin futures-related vehicle under the ticker “BITO.”

The launch has been keenly awaited in the crypto-money industry, with bitcoin recently rising beyond $62,000, a figure not seen since April.

BITO would invest “mainly in bitcoin futures,” rather than directly in the digital currency, according to ProShares.

Unlike mutual funds, which are only exchanged once a day, ETFs can be traded at any time during the day.

“We believe a large number of investors have been waiting for the debut of a bitcoin-linked ETF,” said Michael Sapir, CEO of ProShares.

“BITO will provide access to bitcoin to a large segment of investors who already have a brokerage account and are comfortable buying stocks and ETFs, but do not want to go through the hassle and learning curve of opening a second account with a cryptocurrency provider and creating a bitcoin wallet, or are concerned that these providers may be unregulated and subject to security risks.”

The Securities and Exchange Committee has not halted the ProShares fund’s launch. In a recent statement on Twitter, the agency recommended investors to “seriously assess the potential risk and advantages.”

The ETF debuts six months after Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, debuted on the Nasdaq. The company, which was launched in 2012, is currently valued at over $75 billion.