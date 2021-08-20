On Virus Fears, Global Stocks Rebound, but End the Week Lower.

After a week in which traders processed worries about the fast-spreading Covid-19 Delta variant, the Federal Reserve’s taper intentions, and China’s regulatory crackdown, European and US stocks rebounded on Friday.

Asian markets, on the other hand, continued to decline, with Hong Kong’s main index down 5.8% for the week.

Oil prices went even lower as fears grew that the Delta spill would result in more closures and restrictions, reducing demand for energy.

“We can’t deny the fact that there has been a shift in opinion over the broader recovery story this week,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

All main indices on Wall Street concluded the week with gains of less than 1%, but were lower for the week.

Investors have been on edge for upheaval in Afghanistan and China’s regulatory crackdown, and sentiment has weakened as a result of the Federal Reserve’s suggestions that it will begin to reduce its stimulus this year.

Following news that UK grocer Morrisons had accepted a?7.0 billion ($9.6 billion, 8.2 billion euro) buyout from US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, London equities jumped 0.4 percent.

For the week, the FTSE 100 lost 1.8 percent.

Frankfurt increased by 0.3 percent on Friday, but lost 1.1 percent for the week.

Paris, which had gained 0.3 percent on Friday, ended the week with a loss of 3.9 percent.

“For the time being, sentiment is weak, and with lower trading volumes in August, more market volatility is very likely,” said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at next week’s central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will be closely watched for specifics on a timeline for the central bank’s huge bond-buying program to be tapered.

The Jackson Hole gathering, according to AJ Bell analyst Danni Hewson, would allow “central bankers and other economic decision makers a time to present their strategies for the next phase of the pandemic recovery,” which will be held remotely due to Covid’s concerns at the retreat.

Over the last year, share values have soared due to massive government and central bank support, as well as confidence that vaccine rollouts will allow economies to recover from the pandemic.

However, as some countries reimpose containment measures and infection rates climb, the latest virus mutation has caused specialists to reassess their growth forecasts.

Following Beijing’s approval of a sweeping privacy rule prohibiting state and private enterprises from gathering data, Hong Kong’s main index fell over 2% in Friday trading. Brief News from Washington Newsday.