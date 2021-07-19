On Tuesday, a new Haitian government will be formed, with Ariel Henry as Prime Minister.

An official announced Monday that interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who has led the country since President Jovenel Moise was assassinated, will step down to make room for a new government led by the man Moise handpicked days before his death.

The new government, which is set to take office on Tuesday, will be without a president and will be entrusted with holding new elections “as quickly as possible,” according to a government official close to the prime minister’s office.

Just days before the controversial Haitian president was shot dead at his house in Port-au-Prince in the early hours of July 7, Moise appointed Ariel Henry to succeed Joseph as Prime Minister. That position will now be filled by Henry.

However, shortly after the assassination, Joseph declared a “state of siege” and placed himself in control, igniting a power struggle in the violently impoverished Caribbean country. The declaration on Monday seemed to have put an end to the uncertainty.

When Moise, 53, was assassinated, Haiti had no functioning parliament and no functioning succession mechanism, and the country was already immersed in a political and security crisis.

“Claude Joseph and Ariel Henry have been holding a series of working meetings for several days in preparation for the creation of an inclusive government led by Ariel Henry as Prime Minister,” the official stated.

“The Republic will be without a president. The new government’s mission will be to hold general elections as soon as possible,” he added.

In the new cabinet, Joseph will resume his previous position as foreign minister.

Moise had ruled by decree in Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, after legislative elections scheduled for 2018 were postponed owing to a slew of disagreements, including over when his own mandate would finish.

In addition to presidential, legislative, and local elections, Haiti was scheduled to have a constitutional referendum in September, which had been postponed twice owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, the official gave no indication of when new elections might be place.

An informal group of ambassadors known as the “Core Group” – including Brazil, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Spain, the UN special envoy, the United States, and the representative of the Organization of American States – appeared to tip the scales in Henry’s favor over the weekend.

The group urged Henry to establish a "consensual and inclusive government" and "highly encouraged" him to do so.