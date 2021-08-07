On the ‘Super Saturday’ of the Olympics, Jepchirchir was crowned Marathon Queen.

As the Tokyo Olympics enters its busiest day on Saturday, Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir won a grueling women’s marathon, while the United States looks to extend its men’s basketball dominance.

Despite the event starting an hour early to alleviate heat stress, Jepchirchir finished in 2hr 27min 20sec as racers faced hot and humid conditions in Sapporo, north of Tokyo.

“If we had begun at 7:00 a.m., it would have been too hot for us by the time we finished at 9:00 a.m.,” Jepchirchir remarked.

“I was overjoyed when I learned that (the start time) had been moved (to 6:00 a.m.). “Wow, that’s nice,” I said.”

At these most unusual Olympics, athletes have battled scorching summer heat in Tokyo and Sapporo, where supporters are barred from practically all sports due to coronavirus concerns.

As the virus spread, the postponed 2020 Games came dangerously close to being canceled, but they are now nearing completion in a series of empty sites across Tokyo and beyond.

On ‘Super Saturday,’ Brazil takes on Spain in the men’s football final, while Nelly Korda was leading the women’s golf tournament by one shot with two holes to go when play was delayed due to storms.

Tom Daley, 27, of the United Kingdom, will compete in the individual 10m platform event after winning an emotional gold with Matty Lee in the previous two Games.

The men’s 1500m final, in which Kenya’s Timothy Cheruiyot will face a serious challenge from Norwegian teenager Jakob Ingebrigsten, as well as the women’s 10,000m and 4x400m relays, will all take place at the Olympic Stadium.

After London 1948 and Sydney 2000, France will face the United States in the men’s basketball final for the third time.

In the men’s baseball final, Japan and the United States will meet for the first time, in what would be a morale-boosting victory for the country, which has received a mixed response to the Games.

At the Izu Velodrome, the men’s madison is the highlight of the day, with four titles up for grabs in boxing and canoeing, as well as three in wrestling.

The kumite finals for men (+75kg) and women (+61kg) finish karate’s brief debut as an Olympic sport at the Nippon Budokan. Karate made its Olympic debut in Tokyo, but it will be absent from the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Finals in modern pentathlon, equestrian team jumping, artistic swimming, handball, and water polo are also held on the most gold-laden day.

China leads the medals table with 36 golds, followed by the United States (31), and Japan (24) in third.

