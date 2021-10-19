On the New York Stock Exchange, the first fund linked to Bitcoin futures makes its debut.

With the debut of a new asset related to Bitcoin futures on Wall Street on Tuesday, the cryptocurrency took another step closer to mainstream investing.

ProShares, the market leader in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), a type of investment linked to an index, rang the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday to commemorate the occasion.

In its maiden session, the Bitcoin Strategy ETF, which trades under the ticker “BITO,” climbed 3.1 percent to $41.03, a much-anticipated event in the world of crypto-money that lifted bitcoin futures.

Unlike mutual funds, which are only exchanged once a day, ETFs can be traded at any time during the trading day, making them more like individual stocks and growing in popularity among everyday investors.

BITO would invest “mainly in bitcoin futures,” rather than directly in the digital currency, according to ProShares.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has frequently rejected ETFs that are directly tied to bitcoin, citing market manipulation as a reason.

Futures linked to bitcoin could also be volatile, according to SEC Chair Gary Gensler, but the ProShares ETF is linked to a futures contract that has been regulated by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission since 2017.

“I believe what you have here is a product that has been overseen for four years,” Gensler said on CNBC, adding that the ETF is subject to SEC authority under long-standing US law.

“So we have some capacity to put it inside investor protection,” he continued, “but it’s still a highly speculative asset class.” “Underneath it all, there’s still that same element of volatility and speculation.” The fund’s debut boosted bitcoin’s price, which climbed beyond $63,000 on Tuesday, just shy of the April high of $64,870.

Valkyrie Investments is another firm that is creating an ETF related to bitcoin.