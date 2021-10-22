On the Hong Kong ‘Cruise To Nowhere,’ a crew member tests positive for COVID, forcing the cancellation.

After a crew member tested positive for COVID-19 48 hours before departure, a Royal Caribbean (RCL) “cruise-to-nowhere” Hong Kong sailing has been canceled.

After a crew member, who was completely vaccinated, had a COVID test that came up positive during routine testing, Hong Kong authorities blocked the Spectrum of the Seas ship from departing the Hong Kong dock late on Thursday.

According to Reuters, the Royal Caribbean ship was scheduled for a cruise in adjacent waters with half the passenger capacity and only fully vaccinated guests onboard who tested negative for COVID 48 hours before departure.

According to the Hong Kong Centre for Health Protection, roughly 1,000 of the 1,200 passengers on board the ship, which was scheduled to sail for four nights, were on board at the time of cancellation.

“In a routine COVID-19 test on crew members today, we detected one crew member who tested indeterminate,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement on Facebook. The test resulted in a tentative positive for COVID-19 after secondary sample testing.” The 40-year-old crew member tested positive for COVID-19 in Malaysia in July, but has tested negative for the virus more than ten times since returning to Hong Kong in August, after being completely vaccinated with China’s Sinovac vaccine in May.

On Oct. 19, the crew member’s most recent COVID test revealed that he had a “very low viral load” and was “asymptomatic,” according to the Hong Kong Centre for Health and Protection.

According to the Hong Kong Free Press, all other guests on the ship were obliged to take mandatory COVID testing and were allowed to go because they had no direct contact with the sick crew member who worked in the back office.

The ship’s remaining 1,250 crew members were all completely vaccinated and tested negative, according to Royal Caribbean.

According to the cruise line, passengers will receive a full refund, as well as a transportation assistance and credit for a future booking.

According to the Hong Kong Free Press, Hong Kong has documented over 12,312 COVID cases and 213 COVID-related deaths. It had gone 51 days without a COVID infection until Oct. 8, when a worker at the airport cargo terminal tested positive for the virus.