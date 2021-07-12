On the heels of Richard Branson’s successful space flight, Virgin Galactic stock plummets.

Virgin Galactic’s (SPCE) stock fell more than 13% on Monday after the business revealed it would sell up to $500 million in common stock after a successful spaceflight with founder Richard Branson.

According to CNBC, the space business registered the stock sale offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission early Monday, causing its stock price to drop approximately 10% as a result of the news.

In premarket trade on Monday, Virgin Galactic shares were trading at $52.66, up $3.46, or 7.03 percent. As a result of the volatility, trading of Virgin Galactic shares was momentarily halted on Monday morning.

Virgin Galactic blasted a full crew to the edge of space, 53.2 miles above sea level, from New Mexico on Sunday. In 2022, the corporation wants to begin selling seats onboard its VSS Unity spaceship for the one-hour voyage to space.

Take-off! The #Unity22 crew, which includes @RichardBranson, departs from Spaceport America in New Mexico for #VirginGalactic’s first fully crewed spaceflight. pic.twitter.com/RxGYp90nu8

Over 600 tickets for prospective flights onboard the Virgin Galactic spacecraft have been sold, according to Branson, with a seat on the VSS Unity costing over $250,000.

In a research note, Canaccord Genuity equities analyst Ken Herbert said, “We view Branson’s success as a significant marketing triumph for Virgin Galactic that will be tough for the public to ignore.” Virgin Galactic was given a “buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity, with a $35 price target.

In anticipation of commercial space flights, Virgin Galactic’s stock price has doubled in 2021. Virgin Galactic’s stock was trading at $14.27 on May 11.

Virgin Galactic is also giving away two complimentary seats on “one of the first commercial Virgin Galactic spaceflights” scheduled for early next year as part of a giveaway effort with fundraising company Omaze.

@richardbranson and @virgingalactic deserve a pat on the back for dreaming so big! It’s now your time…

You might be a part of history by winning two seats on one of Virgin Galactic’s first commercial spaceflights!

#VirginGalactic #RichardBranson #Omaze pic.twitter.com/9qLGKctmnw https://t.co/WmZo2aixYb#VirginGalactic #RichardBranson #Omaze pic.twitter.com/9qLGKctmnw

Branson, 70, beat out Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos and Space X founder Elon Musk to become the first billionaire to journey into space. On July 20, Bezos will launch into orbit on Blue Origin’s New Shepard.

As of 12:07 p.m. ET on Monday, Virgin Galactic’s stock was trading at $42.43, down $6.77, or 13.76 percent.