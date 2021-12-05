On the Greek island of Lesbos, the Pope will reach out to migrants.

As sentiments toward migrants harden across Europe, Pope Francis will return to the island of Lesbos on Sunday, a migration hotspot he first visited in 2016, to beg for better treatment of refugees.

Francis will visit the Mavrovouni temporary camp, where roughly 2,200 asylum seekers now reside, on the second day of a historic journey to Greece.

Officials indicated the pope’s visit to Lesbos will be shorter than his previous visit because he will return to Athens on Sunday to celebrate a mass for 2,500 people at the Megaron Athens Concert Hall.

At the presence of Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, EU Vice-President Margaritis Schinas, and Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi, the pontiff will deliver an Angelus prayer in a camp tent on Lesbos.

As she stood in line for the ceremony, Rosette Leo, a Congolese asylum seeker carrying a two-month-old baby, remarked, “His visit is a blessing.”

“He has authority, and he can impact people’s perceptions of migrants,” she told AFP.

In an address to Greek officials and Schinas on Saturday, Francis referred to refugees as the “protagonists of a dreadful modern Odyssey.”

He made the remarks during the first papal visit to Athens in 20 years.

Christian Tango, a 31-year-old Cameroonian camp resident, said he hoped the pope would “bring the voice (of refugees) to the whole world” ahead of the Lesbos visit.

Tango is only permitted to leave the camp once a week, much like the other residents. On the other hand, he will have the opportunity to speak with the Pope on Sunday.

After the vast camp of Moria, Europe’s largest such site at the time, burned down last year, the Mavrovouni tent camp was rapidly erected.

The assault was blamed on a group of young Afghans, and security has been significantly increased in advance of the pontiff’s visit, with 850 police officers deployed.

According to authorities in Cyprus, where Francis visited before Greece this week, 50 migrants would be moved to Italy as a result of Francis’ visit.

Officials in Greece have not ruled out the potential that some Mavrovouni migrants will accompany him back to Italy.

During his last journey to Lesbos in 2016, he brought 12 Syrian migrants with him.

On Saturday, Francis said Europe was “torn by nationalist egoism” instead of acting as a “engine of solidarity” on migrants as he arrived in Athens.

“We are witnessing a retreat from democracy today, and not just in Europe,” he said, warning against populism’s “simple answers.”

Francis went to Moria in 2016 with Bartholomew I, the Archbishop of Canterbury.