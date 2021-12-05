On the Greek island of Lesbos, Pope Francis will pay a visit to asylum seekers.

As attitudes toward immigrants harden across Europe, Pope Francis will return to the island of Lesbos on Sunday, a migration hotspot he first visited in 2016, to beg for better treatment of refugees.

On the second day of a historic trip to Greece, Francis will visit the Mavrovouni temporary camp, which houses roughly 2,200 asylum seekers.

In an address to Greek officials and EU Vice-President Margaritis Schinas on Saturday, Francis referred to refugees as “protagonists of a dreadful modern Odyssey.”

He was speaking in Athens, which had gone 20 years without a papal visit.

Christian Tango, a 31-year-old Cameroonian camp resident, said he hoped the pope would “bring the voice (of refugees) to the whole world” ahead of the Lesbos visit.

Tango, like the other inhabitants, is only allowed to leave the camp once a week, but on Sunday he will get the opportunity to talk with Pope Francis.

After the vast camp of Moria, Europe’s largest such site at the time, burned down last year, the Mavrovouni tent camp was rapidly erected.

The assault was blamed on a group of young Afghans, and security has been significantly increased in advance of the pontiff’s visit, with 850 police officers deployed.

Authorities in Cyprus announced Friday that 50 migrants, including two Cameroonians who have been stuck in the split island’s buffer zone for months, will be transported to Italy thanks to Francis’ visit.

Officials haven’t ruled out the likelihood that he’ll be accompanied back to Italy by some Mavrovouni migrants.

During his previous visit in 2016, he brought 12 Syrian refugees with him.

On Saturday, Francis warned that instead of working as a “engine of unity” on migration, Europe was “torn by nationalist egoism.”

“We are witnessing a retreat from democracy today, and not just in Europe,” he said, warning against populism’s “simple answers.”

Francis had visited Moria in 2016 alongside Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of Orthodox Christians around the world, and Archbishop Ieronymos II, the head of the Church of Greece.

The three leaders later held a mass at the port of Mytilene to bless the thousands who had died trying to enter Europe.

According to the facility’s deputy chief Dimitris Vafeas, the Mavrovouni camp now shelters 2,193 individuals and has a capacity of 8,000.

"Everyone is safe and sound in their containers." Asylum processes have vastly improved; no one now spends more than three to four hours at the facility.