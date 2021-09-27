On the Greek island of Crete, one person was killed in a strong earthquake.

Officials reported a severe earthquake slammed the Greek island of Crete early Monday, killing a man who was working in a fallen church and injured 11 others.

The earthquake, which had a magnitude of 5.8 according to Greece’s seismological observatory, frightened residents into the streets and destroyed structures on Greece’s largest island.

It hit around 9:17 a.m. (0617 GMT), 23 kilometers (14 miles) from Heraklion, Crete’s metropolis.

According to a spokeswoman for the National Centre for Emergency Care, “so far, one man has died and 11 people are in hospital, largely with fractures.”

Nine people were mildly injured in the farming community of Arkalochori, which was particularly hard damaged, according to Spiros Georgiou, a spokesman for the civil protection service.

He claimed the man died in the town’s collapsed little church.

Images shown on ERT public television showed old structures in Arkalochori and nearby villages near Heraklion that had collapsed.

According to the ANA news agency, the head of Greece’s seismic protection agency, Efthymis Lekkas, said, “It’s an earthquake that we didn’t foresee; for the time being, there are aftershocks of 4.5.”

Christos Stylianides, the minister of civil protection, was scheduled to visit the region later Monday, accompanied by Lekkas and other experts, according to ERT.

The epicentre of the tremor occurred 346 kilometers south of Athens and at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the Athens observatory.

Greece is situated on a number of fault lines and is subject to earthquakes on a regular basis.

The country’s most recent deadly quake struck on March 3 in the central town of Elassona, killing one person, wounding ten others, and causing significant damage.

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on October 30, 2020, between the Greek island of Samos and the city of Izmir in western Turkey.

Turkey took the worst of the destruction, with 114 people dead and over 1,000 injured.

Two teens were found dead on the Greek island of Samos.