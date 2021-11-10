On the first night of the New York Fall Auctions, more than $200 million was sold.

On Tuesday night, Christie’s first in-person auction in New York since the outbreak raked in more than $200 million, with works by Basquiat and Banksy going under the hammer.

The ’21st Century’ sale at Christie’s auction room in the Rockefeller Center, which was open to the public for the first time since March 2020, sold all forty pieces, demonstrating the vigor of the present art market.

However, it was held in a hybrid style, with physical bidding in New York and connected real-time bidding rooms in London and Hong Kong, as well as online bidding.

According to Christie’s, the auction’s overall sales were $219 million, with bidders from 27 different nations participating.

The most anticipated work was Jean-Michel Basquiat’s “Guilt of Gold Teeth,” a large-scale canvas painting from 1982 that sold for $40 million.

The painting “depicts Baron Samedi, a spirit of Haitian Vodou and head of the Gede,” according to the auction house, and was “made at the zenith of the artist’s career.”

Another work by the New York artist, who died at the age of 27 in 1988, “Flash in Naples,” sold for more than $19.8 million, beating its high estimate.

“Swamped,” a painting by Scotsman Peter Doig from 1990, sold for more than $39.8 million, a record for the artist.

“Sunflowers from Petrol Station” and “Monkey Detonator,” two artworks by British street artist Banksy, sold for $14.5 million and $2.19 million, respectively.

“HUMAN ONE,” the first hybrid physical and digital work by American artist Beeple, who holds the record for the highest price paid for a non-fungible token (NFT), sold for $28.9 million.

On Tuesday, ten artists established new records for their best auction bids, and a sale of 20th-century artist lots is scheduled on Thursday.