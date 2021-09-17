On the first day of the Russian election, an anti-Kremlin app was ‘censored.’

On Friday, supporters of imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny accused Apple and Google of “censorship” after they disabled opposition voting apps ahead of Russia’s three-day parliamentary election.

After a year of crackdowns on President Vladimir Putin’s critics, polls opened across the huge country on Friday.

As voters flocked to the polls on a chilly Moscow morning, the opposition claimed that a “Smart Voting” app that offered voting recommendations had been banned from both Apple and Google’s app stores.

After Moscow accused the US tech companies of election meddling and demanded they remove the app, Leonid Volkov, an exiled adviser of Navalny, remarked on Telegram, “They bowed in to the Kremlin’s blackmail.”

Ivan Zhdanov, a Navalny supporter, accused the firms of a “shameful act of political censorship,” publishing a screenshot of an email from Apple indicating the app was removed because Navalny’s organization had been labeled “extreme” on Twitter.

The move was greeted positively by the Kremlin, which stated that the internet titans had followed “the word and spirit” of Russian legislation.

After candidates critical of the Kremlin were mainly prevented from standing in the election, the app counseled Russians on how to vote strategically in order to defeat politicians from Putin’s United Russia party.

The State Duma election, which runs till Sunday, after a year in which Navalny was imprisoned, many of his associates were detained, and his organizations were banned.

Putin stated in a video released ahead of the election that he expects voters to make “responsible, balanced, and patriotic” decisions.

While the 68-year-old remains popular, United Russia’s popularity has dwindled as the country’s living standards have fallen due to a pandemic-induced economic recession.

Russia has also failed to manage the coronavirus, with President Vladimir Putin being placed in quarantine this week following a severe epidemic in his inner circle.

On the day of the election, United Russia was polling at less than 30%, although it was largely expected to retain its majority in the Duma due to a lack of alternatives.

Navalny’s “Smart Voting” campaign advised voters on which candidates to support in order to give United Russia the best chance of winning a seat. In this election, the Communist Party candidates make up the majority of the voting list.

On Twitter, Zhdanov claimed that his team was considering suing Apple and Google for removing the apps, but that they were working on other ways to get the list out for the time being.

