On the eve of the election, Georgia arrests the ex-president upon his return from exile.

On his return from exile, Georgian authorities arrested ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili, upping the stakes on the eve of elections considered as a litmus test for the increasingly unpopular ruling party.

On Friday, a day before carefully monitored local elections, Saakashvili, a flamboyant pro-Western reformist who departed the Caucasus country after his second term as president ended in 2013, announced his homecoming in video greetings.

Saakashvili’s opponents in the ruling Georgian Dream party had warned that if he returned, he would be imprisoned on a 2018 abuse of power conviction, and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili confirmed that he had been apprehended promptly.

“Georgia’s third president, Mikheil Saakashvili, was arrested and sentenced to prison today,” Garibashvili said at a news conference in Tbilisi.

Nino Lomjaria, Georgia’s human rights ombudsman, who paid him a visit in prison, told journalists that Saakashvili had gone on hunger strike.

According to Georgian media, Saakashvili is being held at a prison in Rustavi, around 30 kilometers (20 miles) from Tbilisi.

A video published by the interior ministry shows a smiling and handcuffed Saakashvili being brought from a police vehicle by two officers believed to be inside Rustavi prison.

In a statement, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, a longstanding opponent of Saakashvili, declared she “will never pardon” him.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine expressed his displeasure with Saakashvili’s incarceration, despite the fact that he had become a Ukrainian citizen and the chairman of his government’s reform agency while in exile.

On Facebook, Zelensky’s spokesman, Sergii Nykyforov, stated, “Ukraine requests to the Georgian side to clarify all the circumstances and reasons for such a measure against a Ukrainian citizen.”

The arrest of Georgia’s 53-year-old main opposition leader – albeit stripped of his original nationality – is almost certain to cause unrest in the small ex-Soviet country, which has been beset by political unrest for years.

Saakashvili said he was in Tbilisi and felt he was likely to be detained in a video released on social media on Friday evening, urging members of his United National Movement party (UNM) to mobilize for Saturday’s polls.

“Go to the polls, vote, and we will all celebrate our win together on Sunday,” he urged. “I have no fear of anything, and you should not either.”

Saakashvili said he was in the western city of Batumi and had risked his “life and freedom” to return to Georgia from Ukraine in an earlier video message.

Both inside and outside Georgia, the local elections are being closely monitored for evidence of the Georgian Dream government's success.