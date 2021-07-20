On the eve of the Eid Festival, Iraq reels as 36 people are killed in an IS suicide bombing.

On Tuesday, Iraq mourned the deaths of at least 36 people who were killed when a bomb blasted through a packed Baghdad market in a suicide bombing claimed by the Islamic State group’s fighters.

The heinous carnage On the eve of Eid al-Adha, the Muslim festival of sacrifice, one of the bloodiest attacks in years in the war-torn Yemen killed largely women and children on Monday evening.

It provoked outrage and heightened concerns about the IS’s reach, which lost its final foothold in Iraq in late 2017 after a grueling campaign, but still has sleeper cells in remote desert and mountain locations.

On the Telegram messenger service, Sunni Muslim extremists claimed that an IS suicide bomber detonated an explosives belt in Baghdad’s Shiite neighbourhood of Sadr City’s crowded Woheilat market.

Screams of dread and pain permeated the air during the confusion and chaos of the attack. Human bodies lay sprawled among scattered shoes, market food, and burnt stall debris when the smoke cleared.

On the night of Eid, Iraqi President Barham Salih condemned a “heinous crime of unimaginable brutality,” saying on Twitter that the criminals “do not allow people to rejoice, even for a moment.”

The attack demonstrated that “the scourge of terrorism knows no borders,” according to the UN Mission in Iraq, while the German embassy voiced its “sadness after this senseless and violent attack.”

Iraqi officials have not yet given an official death toll, but medical sources told AFP on Tuesday morning that at least 36 people had died and another 60 had been injured.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi claimed the incident “illustrates terrorists’ failure to regain a foothold after being defeated by our gallant security forces” and promised that “terrorism will not go unpunished.”

The assassination occurred just days before Kadhemi was scheduled to meet with US Vice President Joe Biden in Washington, and months before a legislative election scheduled for October.

The Iraqi Political Science Association’s head, Osama al-Saidi, said, “This is a clear indication that IS is still active and capable of striking targets in Baghdad.”

“Whenever elections are approaching, terrorist incidents occur in order to send a political message that those in power are weak.”

During the sectarian bloodletting that followed the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, and subsequently as IS stormed throughout much of Iraq, deadly strikes were regular in Baghdad.

After a three-year campaign, Iraq declared IS destroyed in late 2017, and attacks became relatively rare. Brief News from Washington Newsday.