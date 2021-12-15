On the eve of the Bank of England’s rate decision, UK inflation soars to a decade-high.

On the eve of the Bank of England’s interest rate announcement, data showed that British inflation has soared to its highest level in more than ten years, owing to broad-based price increases.

The annual inflation rate increased to 5.1 percent in November from 4.2 percent in October, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

That was the highest level since September 2011, with rising motor fuel costs contributing to inflationary pressures.

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron coronavirus type, the Bank of England, whose primary goal is to keep inflation close to 2.0 percent, is expected to keep its record-low interest rate on Thursday.

Interest rate hikes are typically used by central banks to combat excessive inflation, which is putting pressure on businesses and consumers around the world.

“A variety of price increases contributed to another sharp jump in inflation, which is now at its highest level in almost a decade,” said ONS Chief Economist Grant Fitzner.

“The cost of fuel has risen significantly, pushing average gasoline prices higher than they have been in the past.

“Clothing expenses, which rose after declining this time last year, as well as price increases for food, used automobiles, and increased cigarette duty, all contributed to this month’s increase in inflation.”

The global supply shortage and rising commodity costs also contributed to inflationary pressures.

“The cost of factory-produced goods and the price of raw materials have continued to rise at their greatest rate in at least 12 years,” Fitzner remarked.

Companies struggled to meet demand for products, energy, and services as countries emerged from pandemic lockdowns earlier this year, sending inflation rising.

Analysts predict that the BoE will keep its key interest rate at 0.1 percent because to the potential economic impact of Omicron.

“This (data) offers the bank enough ammunition to hike interest rates tomorrow,” Capital Economics analyst Paul Dales said. “However, we still believe it is more likely to keep its powder dry until it learns more about the Omicron scenario.”

The discovery of Omicron late last month forced the United Kingdom to re-impose coronavirus restrictions, causing new economic worry.

“With such a high inflation number and projections that the only way is up,” Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter said, “the Bank of England would typically be expected to call time on the cheap money party and hike interest rates.”

“However, with the recovery still in its early stages and the omicron variation acting as an unruly visitor, many sectors’ confidence is likely to be harmed further. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.