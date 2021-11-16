On the Belarusian border, Poles fire tear gas and water cannons at migrants.

On Tuesday, Polish authorities used tear gas and water cannon to disperse stone-throwing migrants attempting to cross the Belarusian border, prompting accusations from Belarus that Poland, an EU and NATO member, was attempting to aggravate the problem.

Up to 4,000 migrants are reportedly camping out on the Polish-Belarus border, according to Polish border guards, who are stationed with the army and police. They are living in increasingly dangerous conditions and frigid temperatures.

Western nations accuse Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko of engineering the crisis, possibly with Russia’s help, by drawing migrants to the border in order to sow discord in the European Union, charges that Minsk and Moscow deny.

Hundreds of migrants congregated outside the Bruzgi-Kuznica border crossing on the EU’s eastern border last week, sparking a standoff.

“Migrants threw rocks at our soldiers and officers and are attempting to demolish the fence and cross into Poland,” Poland’s defense ministry said on Tuesday, tweeting a video of potential border confrontations.

“Our forces used tear gas to disperse the refugees.”

During the clashes, a police officer, a border guard, and a soldier were hurt, according to Polish officials, who also claimed that stun grenades and tear gas canisters were hurled at policemen.

According to the Ministry of Defense, 15,000 troops have been sent. Several hundred border guards and police officers were present.

Anataoly Glaz, a spokeswoman for Belarus’ foreign ministry, accused Poland of worsening the crisis.

“We are seeing deliberate provocations and inhumane treatment of the disadvantaged from the Polish side today,” he remarked.

Russia also slammed Poland’s deployment of tear gas and water cannon against refugees, calling it “completely unacceptable,” according to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe’s human rights commissioner, visited neighborhoods near the border on the Polish side on Tuesday and described the situation as “very dangerous.”

“We need to find a way to de-escalate so that the focus is truly on ending the suffering,” she told reporters, adding that humanitarian organizations and the media should be given “complete access.”

Lukashenko, who has spent nearly three decades in power crushing opposition to his regime, said on Tuesday that he wished to avoid a “hot confrontation” at the border.

According to state news agency Belta, he addressed a government conference, “The main issue today is to preserve our country and our people, and not to allow confrontations.”

On Monday, the Belarusian president spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the problem, his first phone discussion with a Western leader since large protests were quashed.