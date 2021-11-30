On the back of the pandemic recovery, India reports an 8.4% quarterly growth rate.

Official data released Tuesday revealed that India’s pandemic recovery continued in the July-September quarter, with 8.4% growth, driven by a broad-based rebound following a fatal illness rise earlier this year.

Sudden Covid lockdowns in 2020 damaged Asia’s third-largest economy, halting most industrial and manufacturing activity for months.

Infections spiked again earlier this year, causing hospitals and crematoriums to become overburdened.

However, the economy is already back to its pre-virus size, according to the most recent on-year expansion.

“Growth is on track, but the base effect has aided it significantly. Only a sliver of growth is expected in 2019 “Madan Sabnavis, CARE Ratings’ chief economist, stated.

In the April-June quarter, the economy grew by a record 20.1 percent, compared to a fall of 24.4 percent during India’s most draconian viral shutdown last year.

Concerns over the spread of the highly contagious Omicron Covid variant have dragged on worldwide market sentiment, according to the latest numbers.

“Growth appears to be on track for 9.1% for the year,” Sabnavis added, “but a new Covid wave would put that forecast in jeopardy.”

“We could have increased the growth prediction if it hadn’t been for Omicron.”

India has yet to find any cases of the variation, according to Mansukh Mandviya, the country’s health minister.

According to an AFP assessment, India’s economy grew by 10% at constant prices compared to the previous quarter. The government does not publish economic data on a quarterly basis.

After the massive Covid outbreak in April and May, which killed over 200,000 people, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund reduced growth expectations for India early this year.

However, in recent weeks, some analysts have upped their estimates as a result of rising consumption and a decrease in new viral infections.

After a record drop of 7.3 percent in the pandemic’s first year, the World Bank’s most recent India estimate in October forecasted 8.3 percent growth for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Despite rising prices, the Reserve Bank of India has maintained a lenient approach on inflation to help the economy.

At its meeting next week, it is expected to keep key interest rates unchanged.