On the back of the Omicron Vaccine Warning, global markets are down and oil is down.

After Moderna warned that current vaccines may be less successful in fending off the Omicron version, world stocks and oil prices fell Tuesday, and eurozone inflation hit a new high.

Fears of more economic impact from the long-running Covid problem weighed heavily on sentiment in Frankfurt, London, and Paris, which all closed substantially lower.

After Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cautioned that inflation could stay high for longer than expected, Wall Street suffered a big sell-off, and he now favours hastening the withdrawal of the Fed’s stimulus programs.

This would allow it to raise interest rates sooner than markets had anticipated, putting a stop to the market surge that had been spurred in part by the Fed’s easy money policies throughout the pandemic.

It was a remarkable turnaround for the Fed chairman, who had previously stated that inflationary pressures were just temporary.

“Today will be remembered as the day Fed Chair Powell shed his dovish wings and demonstrated symptoms of becoming a hawk,” said Oanda’s Edward Moya.

Oil prices fell sharply in New York, with West Texas Intermediate losing more than 5% before regaining some ground, and Brent losing about 4%.

The drop came after Moderna’s comments, which raised concerns about how the Omicron variant’s proliferation would affect energy demand.

Early in the morning, the European selloff accelerated when statistics revealed that eurozone inflation soared to a new high of 4.9 percent due to soaring energy prices.

The United States is also suffering with rising costs, and StoneX’s global head of research, Matt Weller, believes Powell’s remarks indicate a shift in his thinking on the subject.

“Reading between the lines, it looks that Chairman Powell has become significantly more concerned about the prospect of prolonged inflation, and as a result, is planning to halt the central bank’s asset purchases sooner than originally planned,” Weller said.

“Powell’s statements have already sent a tempest through key markets,” Weller wrote, referring to the US central bank’s preferred price gauge, which rose 5% in the 12 months ended in October, considerably beyond its two percent aim.

The revelation of Omicron’s discovery sent markets tumbling last Friday, and Tuesday’s bloodbath highlighted the ongoing concern of Covid-19 and its impact on global economies.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said something that sent traders fleeing for cover.

“I don’t think there’s a world where (effectiveness) is at the same level… as Delta,” Bancel told the publication.

On Omicron, there are a lot of mutations, and they spread quickly. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.