On the back of strong corporate earnings, global stocks continue to rise.

On Friday, global markets soared on the strength of good US business profits, while Brent oil hit a three-year high on the back of robust demand from emerging economies.

Following the climb of Asian and European shares earlier in the day on better-than-expected US economic statistics, Wall Street followed suit, opening with a 0.6 percent gain.

By mid-afternoon in Europe, London’s FTSE was up 0.3 percent, Frankfurt’s blue-chip DAX was up 0.6 percent, and Paris’ CAC 40 was up 0.5 percent.

“So far, the US earnings season is setting a fairly upbeat tone,” said AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam. “We’ve seen pretty good results out of the banking industry in the United States this week.” On Friday, Goldman Sachs announced an increase in third-quarter profits, owing to strong growth in its financial advice and trading divisions, capping a great week of results for giant US banks.

North Sea Brent crude rose to $85.10 a barrel, the highest level since October 2018, as the International Energy Agency raised its demand projection, citing coal and gas shortages as reasons for the shift to oil.

The FTSE 100 index in London rose as a result, briefly reaching its highest level since before the deadly Covid-19 outbreak.

“While this is a positive sign for the UK economy,” Walid Koudmani, analyst at XTB online trading, said, “it remains to be seen if the index will be able to hold onto those gains or if it will pull back once again as growing inflation concerns and uncertainty about monetary policy could impact investors confidence moving forward.”

Central banks around the world are poised to begin — or have already begun in some cases — drawing down the massive financial support provided at the outset of the epidemic, which has aided economies’ recovery and driven equities to multi-year highs.

Increasing pressure on finance officials to act sooner than planned to prevent inflation from spiraling out of control has been exerted by rising prices, supply chain snarls, and a growing energy crisis resulting from the lifting of lockdowns.

The US economy appears to be on track, according to new data released on Friday, with consumers increasing their spending in September and retail sales rising unexpectedly by 0.7 percent, boosted by wide gains that went beyond gasoline and automobiles.

Tokyo was up 1.8 percent and Taipei was up more than two percent earlier in Asia. Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, and Manila all saw their stock prices rise.

Hong Kong’s stock increased by 1.5 percent. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.