On the back of rising energy prices, BP’s underlying earnings are up.

BP, the British energy giant, said Tuesday that an accounting penalty hurt its bottom line in the third quarter, but underlying earnings grew sharply due to rising oil prices.

BP stated in a statement that its net loss increased to $2.5 billion (2.1 billion euros) from $450 million a year earlier in the period from July to September.

The larger loss was attributable to $6.1 billion in “substantial adverse accounting impacts,” “mainly due to the unusual spike in forward gas prices towards the end of the quarter,” according to the company.

BP, on the other hand, reported a $3.3 billion underlying profit in the third quarter, up from $86 million a year earlier.

Gas prices, as well as oil futures, have climbed dramatically in recent months, boosting revenue for energy companies but putting pressure on company costs and consumer spending power.

“Rising commodity prices surely helped,” said Bernard Looney, the company’s CEO.

“However, I’m most delighted that, quarter after quarter, we’re providing considerable cash to strengthen our finances, expand shareholder distributions, and invest in our strategic change.”

BP also announced intentions to buy back $1.25 billion in stock.

Looney, who took over as CEO during the outset of the global coronavirus outbreak early last year, wants BP to attain “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050 as major energy companies around the world shift to greener, more sustainable energy sources.

As pandemic-hit economies reopen, energy costs have risen sharply in recent months, but growing inflation might stymie the global economic recovery.

As the Covid-19 epidemic decreased energy consumption and costs, BP, like its competitors, went into the red in 2020.

Thousands of jobs have been lost as a result of this.

However, oil prices have substantially returned since last year, with the benchmark Brent North Sea oil contract currently trading about $85 per barrel.

“Despite the fact that the cash registers at BP are ringing due to the oil price headwind, an accounting adjustment has resulted in a quarterly loss,” said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

“BP’s extraordinary cash-generating abilities has not only permitted the announcement of a planned further share buyback… but also a spectacular 20% reduction in net debt over the last 12 months.”

BP’s debt is still a whopping $32 billion.