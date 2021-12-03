On the back of easing Omicron fears, most Asian markets have risen in tandem with oil prices.

On Friday, Asian markets rallied on lessening concerns about Omicron, ahead of the release of vital US jobs data later in the day, just as the Federal Reserve prepared to withdraw its pandemic-era financial support.

Concerns that the new Covid variation may be significantly more transmissible than the Delta strain and that immunizations may be less effective against it have caused global assets to swing since it made news seven days ago.

However, the initial alarm appears to have subsided for the time being, as numerous sources have stated that while the strain may spread more quickly than others such as Delta, there are hints that it may be less potent and that inoculations may be effective.

Experts say it could take up to three weeks to gain a complete picture of the disease’s prognosis and potential economic consequences.

For the time being, governments are treading carefully, implementing new containment measures such as travel restrictions and occasional lockdowns, which observers fear would throw the already wobbly recovery off course.

Meanwhile, central banks continue to tighten their belts after pumping trillions of dollars into the economy to weather the initial shock of the pandemic last year, with some raising interest rates twice already in the face of skyrocketing inflation.

The Federal Reserve, which had previously stated that the price increase was just temporary, has now shifted its focus to preventing them from spiraling out of control and is poised to tighten its belt.

This week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that the bank would likely accelerate the tapering of its bond-buying program before focusing on lowering borrowing prices.

While the actions were foreshadowed, investors must now adjust to the end of the era of cheap money, which has been a major engine of the global market surge to record or multi-year highs in 2021.

“From an economic standpoint, the variant will most likely result in longer supply chain interruptions as countries revise restrictive measures, which will both stifle activity and contribute to continued inflation,” Federated Hermes’ Silvia Dall’Angelo said.

“In other words, the trade-offs that central banks are currently confronting are expected to worsen in the near future. Indeed, Powell stated that the Fed’s stance on those trade-offs has begun to evolve, with concerns about high inflation now taking precedence.” After a slow start, Wall Street’s three main indexes ended dramatically higher on Thursday, and most of Asia followed suit.

