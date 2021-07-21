On the back of bargain-hunting, Tokyo stocks start the day higher.

Investors purchased on dips following recent falls and took encouragement from Wall Street gains as Tokyo equities began higher Wednesday ahead of a holiday weekend.

In early trade, the Nikkei 225 index, which had declined for the seventh consecutive session on Tuesday, rose 1.32 percent, or 362.87 points, to 27,751.03.

The Topix index as a whole increased 1.22 percent, or 23.03 points, to 1,911.92.

The gains occurred as Wall Street reclaimed ground lost the day before, when fears about the Delta form of Covid-19 drove the market to its lowest point of the year.

Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities, told AFP, “It’s quite reasonable to anticipate a rebound given the recent losing run here and rallies on Wall Street.”

Investors stayed away from big wagers ahead of a four-day weekend that starts on Thursday and ends on Friday evening with the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony.

“Investors were anxious about the Olympics, but Olympic news is expected to have a psychologically favorable impact on the market once the Games begin,” Horiuchi said.

The dollar was trading at 109.86 yen in early trade, down from 109.87 yen late Tuesday in New York.

Following the start of the virus-affected Games’ sports program on Wednesday morning with a softball game between Japan and Australia, Olympic sponsor corporations were higher.

Asahi Group Holdings rose 0.54 percent to 4,959 yen, while Toyota rose 1.35 percent to 9,742 yen.

Dentsu, the advertising powerhouse that is extensively involved in the Tokyo Games’ organization, rose 2.39 percent to 3,845 yen.