On the back of a strong first-quarter performance, Sony raises its profit forecast.

Sony raised its full-year earnings prediction on Wednesday, citing a solid quarterly performance, despite the game industry’s global boom slowing.

The Japanese company stated that strong earnings in its music and consumer electronics divisions helped to overcome a drop in operating profit in the gaming industry in the first quarter.

The anime epic “Demon Slayer,” distributed by Sony’s animation business Aniplex, also helped improve the company’s better-than-expected quarterly performance.

Sony Group now expects a net profit of 700 billion yen ($6.4 billion) for the fiscal year ending in March 2022, up from 660 billion yen previously forecast.

Sony reported a 9.4 percent increase in net profit for the three months ending in June, at 211.8 billion yen. After a 15.0 percent increase in first-quarter sales to 2.26 trillion yen, the company’s annual sales forecast remained unchanged at 9.7 trillion yen.

According to Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute in Tokyo, the data showed Sony “displaying its underlying strength.”

“This result demonstrated the benefit of a conglomerate: strong sectors can compensate for weaker ones,” he remarked.

While the increased annual prediction revision was unexpected, “digital camera sales were significantly better than projected.” “And the music-streaming industry was also stronger than we had anticipated,” Yasuda continued.

Despite the fact that Covid-19 had a significant impact on numerous industries, the gaming industry was one of the few to prosper, with demand skyrocketing as consumers sought distractions during lengthy times at home.

Sony recorded its highest-ever yearly net profit in the previous fiscal year, more than doubling to 1.17 trillion yen on record sales of 8.99 trillion yen.

The company’s current annual net profit prediction was lower than last year’s record performance, which was buoyed by lockdown demand, which boosted software sales.

Yasuda had warned before the earnings release that “demand for gaming products is rapidly falling this year,” as vaccines let life return to normalcy despite the emergence of the Delta variety.

Last year, Sony released the PlayStation 5, but the console is still in short supply, leaving many potential buyers disappointed.

A global shortage of microchips has also slowed the production of a wide range of products, from vehicles to computers.

“If the current supply constraint continues, Sony risks losing potential customers,” warned Yasuo Imanaka, chief analyst at Rakuten Securities.

The animated picture “Demon Slayer,” about a youngster who hunts down and beheads demons, became Japan’s highest-grossing film in December.

The film also had the best opening scene for a foreign-language film ever recorded in North America.

"'Demon Slayer' made a significant contribution in the fourth.