On the anniversary of the Navalny poisoning, Merkel will pay a visit to Putin.

On the anniversary of a nerve-agent attack on now-incarcerated opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who got life-saving treatment in Berlin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will pay a visit to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

The two are likely to address the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the escalating conflict in eastern Ukraine, and Belarus’ authoritarian crackdown.

Merkel has blamed the Kremlin for the poisoning and has been calling for Navalny’s release since he was arrested in February, only weeks after returning from Germany. Putin denies that he was poisoned.

Merkel’s aides have made it clear that the meeting’s date is not coincidental in what will be Merkel’s final trip to Russia.

“Yes, it is the one-year anniversary of Mr Navalny’s poisoning,” her spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Wednesday.

“Our expectations have yet to be met,” Seibert said, adding that the situation is still “unresolved” and has placed a “heavy burden” on bilateral ties.

Merkel, who will visit Russia’s adversary Ukraine after meeting Putin, is anticipated to address important international concerns with the Kremlin boss, who gets few Western visitors in Moscow.

Merkel, a former KGB agent stationed in East Germany, and Putin, a former KGB agent stationed there, speak the same language.

Despite poor relations caused by topics ranging from alleged cyberattacks to the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria during the chancellor’s 16 years in power, the duo always maintained contact.

Merkel paid a visit to Navalny at the Charite hospital in Berlin, where he was being treated for a near-fatal poisoning.

Navalny is currently being imprisoned in a high-security prison colony in Pokrov, around 100 kilometers (60 miles) east of Moscow.

He was charged with fresh charges this month, which may add three years to his sentence. If proven guilty, he might only be released in 2024, the year Russia’s presidential election is set to take place.

Navalny had been imprisoned “incorrectly,” according to Seibert.

Navalny’s movement has been subjected to unprecedented pressure in the run-up to Russia’s parliamentary elections in September, in which Putin’s United Russia party is projected to fare poorly.

His organization was labeled “extreme,” and his associates were charged with crimes, causing several to flee Russia.

From prison, the 45-year-old has urged Russians to undermine the September election with his “Smart Voting” approach, which pushes citizens to support candidates who are best positioned to oppose Kremlin-connected leaders.

His anti-corruption websites have been blocked, and Russia’s censor has ordered Apple to remove Navalny’s Smart Voting software.

Navalny asked Western leaders to in a letter from prison published in European publications on Thursday. Brief News from Washington Newsday.