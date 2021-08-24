On the 30th anniversary of its independence, Ukraine marches with NATO allies.

On the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union, Ukrainian soldiers marched through Kiev alongside personnel from NATO member countries.

The display of support came after Ukraine and its Western partners decided to work toward ending Russia’s “occupation” of Crimea at a conference in Kiev on Monday.

Despite its desire to join NATO, Ukraine is not a member.

During the parade, almost 5,000 Ukrainian servicemen saluted President Volodymyr Zelensky, walking with dozens of soldiers from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

The event was attended by Polish President Andrzej Duda, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The majority of the Ukrainian servicemen on display had fought pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Donbass region, which erupted in 2014 after Moscow grabbed the Crimean peninsula.

“We must remember those who have made it possible for us to be here on this holiday. At the procession, Zelensky remarked, “These are our defenders of Ukraine, our independence.”

“It is possible to capture regions briefly, but it is impossible to occupy people’s love for Ukraine,” he stated, adding that the Donbass and Crimea “will return.”

Thousands of people cheered as more than 400 tanks and armored vehicles passed through, waving Ukrainian blue and yellow flags.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the US would continue to support Ukraine in its efforts to restore and safeguard its borders as well as “defend against Russian aggression.”

In recent months, however, Kiev has complained that its NATO partners are unwilling to allow it to join the alliance, have failed to send armaments, and have maintained gas arrangements with Russia to Ukraine’s cost.

A total of 100 helicopters and jets, including Polish F-16 fighters and British Eurofighter Typhoon jets, soared over Kiev as part of the exhibition on Tuesday.

As part of the commemorations, Ukrainian Navy ships held a parade on the Black Sea around the port city of Odessa.

In the east, where more than 13,000 people have died, at least 45 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the beginning of the year, compared to 50 in all of 2020.

Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of arming separatists, a charge Moscow rejects.