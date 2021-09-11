On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the United States pays tribute to those who died.

The United States commemorates the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday with solemn ceremonies made all the more poignant by the recent chaotic withdrawal of soldiers from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s return to power.

At each of the three locations where 19 Al-Qaeda hijackers – mostly from Saudi Arabia – crashed packed airliners, striking the cultural, financial, and political hearts of the United States and forever changing the globe, heartbreaking commemorations will take place.

The memorials coincide with the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, but national divisions – and, for President Joe Biden, political danger – are obscuring any sense of finality.

In a four-hour event beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Ground Zero in New York, where two pools of water now exist where the Twin Towers once stood, relatives will read out the names of the almost 3,000 victims slain (1230 GMT).

Six minutes of silence will be observed to commemorate the two World Trade Center towers being struck and falling, as well as the Pentagon attack and Flight 93’s tragedy.

This will be a “heightened” anniversary for many Americans, according to Monica Iken-Murphy, who lost her 37-year-old husband Michael Iken in the World Trade Center.

But, like many other survivors, she has never been free of suffering.

She told AFP, “It feels like it just occurred.”

Since the morning of September 11, 2001, a generation has grown up.

In the meantime, Osama bin Laden, the founder of Al-Qaeda, has been apprehended and slain. The Twin Towers have been replaced by a colossal new skyscraper that has risen above Manhattan. The final US forces flew out of Kabul airport less than two weeks ago, bringing the so-called “long war” to a conclusion.

However, the Taliban, who once housed bin Laden, now rule Afghanistan, humiliating the US soldiers. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged 9/11 mastermind, and four other men are still being held in Guantanamo Bay, nine years after charges were filed.

Even the complete tale of how the attack took place is kept under wraps. Biden just ordered the release of secret FBI inquiry papers over the next six months last week.

In the initial blasts at Ground Zero, 2,753 people from all over the world were killed, leaped to their deaths, or just vanished in the inferno of the collapsing towers.

An airplane ripped a blazing hole in the side of the superpower’s military nerve center at the Pentagon, killing 184 persons on board and on the ground.

The third wave arrived at Shanksville, Pennsylvania.