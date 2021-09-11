On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the United States pays tribute to those who died.

The United States commemorated the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday with mournful ceremonies that were heightened by the tumultuous withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s re-accession to power.

Relatives brushed away tears at the 9/11 monument in New York, their voices breaking as they read out the names of the almost 3,000 victims slain in the Al-Qaeda attacks.

Many of them remarked, “We love you and we miss you,” while solemn violin music played at the official service, which was attended by dignitaries such as President Joe Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

The service at Ground Zero, where 2,753 people died – some of them jumped to their deaths from the collapsed towers – began just after 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), with Lower Manhattan effectively shut down.

At 8:46 a.m., the first of six moments of silence was observed, with a bell ringing to commemorate the time when the first hijacked airliner slammed into the World Trade Center’s North Tower.

At 9:03 a.m., participants stood still once more to commemorate the bombing of the South Tower. It was the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m., where the hijacked aeroplane killed 184 persons on board and on the ground.

At 9:59 a.m., the South Tower collapsed. They remembered the fourth jet that crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers resisted hijackers at 10:03 a.m. At 10:28 a.m., the North Tower collapsed.

Mourners held images of their loved ones, their grief still deep despite the passing of a generation since September 11th.

“It seems like it happened just yesterday. Every year that passes, it becomes more necessary to remember,” said Joanne Pocher-Dzama, whose brother was killed at the World Trade Center.

I’ll See You in My Dreams” was performed by Bruce Springsteen, and smaller events were held at fire stations across New York in honor of the 343 firemen who died while saving others. Twin light beams were to be projected into the sky after dark.

At the Pentagon and Shanksville, where former President George W. Bush said the togetherness America demonstrated in the aftermath of the attacks “seems remote” from today, heartfelt memorials were held.

“So much of our political discourse has devolved into a blatant appeal to rage, fear, and resentment. That makes us fearful for our country and our shared future,” he told mourners.

In a video released on the anniversary’s eve,. Brief News from Washington Newsday.