On Taiwan’s National Day, China sends 25 fighter jets into the defense zone.

On the same day that Beijing commemorated the foundation of the People’s Republic of China, 25 Chinese military jets entered into Taiwan’s defense zone, marking Beijing’s worst invasion in months.

The display of power near the self-ruled democratic island, which Beijing claims as part of its sovereignty, coincided with Beijing’s accusation that Britain had sent a warship to the Taiwan Strait with “evil intentions.”

After 22 Chinese fighters, two nuclear-capable bombers, and one anti-submarine aircraft entered the island’s southwest Air Defense Identification Zone on Friday, Taiwan’s defense ministry said it scrambled its planes to broadcast warnings (ADIZ).

China frequently sends military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense zone to express its dissatisfaction, and it did so again last week after Taiwan requested to join a key trans-Pacific trade pact.

China’s autocratic leaders have promised to conquer Taiwan one day, if necessary by force.

Since President Tsai Ing-victory wen’s in 2016, it has increased pressure on Taipei, which she sees as “already autonomous.”

Chinese military jets made a record 380 incursions into Taiwan’s defense zone last year, and the number of incursions so far this year has already surpassed 500.

The invasion on Friday was the largest since Taiwan’s ADIZ was broken by 28 planes on June 15.

It occurred after the United Kingdom dispatched a warship across the Taiwan Strait for the first time since 2008 on Monday, challenging Beijing’s claim to the strategic waterway and marking a rare non-US military voyage.

The Eastern Theatre Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army slammed the cruise, accusing Britain of acting with “evil intentions to destabilize peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

Regular “freedom of navigation” exercises by US warships in the canal that separates Taiwan and mainland China have enraged Beijing.