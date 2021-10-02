On Taiwan’s National Day, a record number of Chinese jets fly into the defense zone.

As Beijing commemorated the birth of the People’s Republic of China, a record 38 Chinese military jets crossed into Taiwan’s defense zone, according to Taipei.

The display of power near the self-ruled democratic island, which Beijing claims as part of its territory, occurred on China’s National Day, the same week Beijing accused Britain of sending a warship into the Taiwan Strait with “evil intentions.”

After 22 fighters, two bombers, and one anti-submarine aircraft entered the island’s southwest Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Friday, Taiwan’s defense ministry said it scrambled its aircraft to broadcast warnings.

According to the ministry, a second batch of 13 jets crossed into Taiwan’s ADIZ later on Friday, in an unusual night invasion, bringing the total to a record 38.

The ADIZ is not the same as Taiwan’s territorial airspace; it encompasses a far larger area that overlaps with parts of China’s own air defense identification zone, as well as parts of mainland China.

Beijing frequently sends military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone as a show of force, and did so again last week after Taiwan requested to join a key trans-Pacific trade agreement.

China’s autocratic leaders have threatened to annex Taiwan at some point in the future.

Since President Tsai Ing-election wen’s in 2016, Beijing has increased pressure on Taipei, which she sees as “already autonomous.”

Chinese military jets breached Taiwan’s defense zone a record 380 times last year, and the number of breaches in the first nine months of this year has already surpassed 500.

On June 15, 28 jets penetrated Taiwan’s ADIZ, setting a new single-day record.

Friday’s intrusion comes after Britain sailed a warship across the Taiwan Strait for the first time since 2008 on Monday, putting Beijing’s claim to the strategic waterway to the test and marking a rare crossing by a non-US military vessel.

The Eastern Theatre Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army accused Britain of operating with “evil intentions to destabilize peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

Regular “freedom of navigation” exercises by US warships in the strait that separates Taiwan and mainland China have enraged Beijing.