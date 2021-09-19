On Spain’s Canary Islands, a volcano erupts.

After days of increased seismic activity, the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Spain’s Canary Islands on Sunday, spewing lava, ash, and a massive column of smoke, prompting evacuations of those living nearby, authorities said.

Cumbre Vieja straddles a mountain in the south of La Palma island, home to about 80,000 people, and last erupted 50 years ago.

The eruption began in the Cabeza de Vaca zone of El Paso, according to the local government’s Twitter account, which also stated that evacuations have begun in the areas nearest to the volcano.

“People are urged to exercise great caution and avoid the eruption zone to prevent unnecessary risk,” the authorities stated.

Angel Victor Torres, the Canaries region’s president, described the area as “forested” and “sparsely populated.”

During the late afternoon, state television broadcast live coverage of the eruption.

Pedro Sanchez, Spain’s prime minister, said he will travel to the location later Sunday “to observe events.”

“Given the circumstances on the island of La Palma, the president of government has postponed his intended departure today for the United Nations General Assembly in New York,” according to a statement.

Sanchez remarked on Twitter, “All services are prepared to act in a coordinated approach.”

The interior ministry said 200 security personnel had been dispatched, with a helicopter on standby.

After noticing an increase in seismic activity and magma displacements, experts had been keeping a tight eye on the volcano.

According to the Involcan vulcanology institution, an earthquake swarm under La Cumbre Vieja began a week ago and has since produced hundreds of tremors, the biggest of which had a magnitude of nearly four.

An earthquake swarm is a series of seismic events that occur in the same location over a short period of time.

On Tuesday, the authorities upped the warning level in specific areas near the volcano from green to yellow, the second of four levels, requiring civil protection personnel to warn the public “to take preparations ahead of a probable volcanic eruption” as part of an emergency plan.

As a result of “a tiny volume” of fresh magma flowing into the reservoir beneath the volcano, Involcan observed “considerable ground displacement.”

The current seismic swarm, it stated, “undoubtedly signals a dramatic change in the activity of the Cumbre Vieja volcano and is associated to a process of magmatic intrusion beneath the island of La Palma.”

