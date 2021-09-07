On September 14, Apple is expected to release a new iPhone.

On Tuesday, Apple handed out a press invitation for its annual virtual launch event on Sept. 14, at which the firm is expected to unveil its next iPhone.

The “California Streaming” event will be broadcast live on the website of the international technology corporation. It’s also likely to reveal new Apple Watch and AirPods variants.

Apple usually announces new products in September, but owing to COVID-related production delays, the presentation was moved out to October last year. Since the epidemic, it has also switched to virtual launches.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is anticipated to unveil the iPhone 13 next week, which will be similar to the iPhone 12 but with a “notch” cutout at the top of the screen.

Larger batteries, display improvements, and tweaks to the rear-camera lenses could all be included in the upcoming smartphone.

Apple Watch fans might also anticipate a revamp of the 2015 edition.

According to CNN, Apple revealed additional enhancements to iOS 15 in June, which will be released in September. A new do-not-disturb mode, away messages in iMessage, FaceTime screen-sharing, and driver’s license and vaccine verification app support for the digital wallet will all be included in the updates.