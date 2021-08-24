On September 11, 2001, the deadliest terrorist attacks in history occurred.

It devastated America’s sense of security and dragged the West into an Afghanistan military war that is only now winding down.

Two planes collided in New York’s World Trade Center, killing 2,753 people.

Following a passenger revolt, a third commercial plane crashed into the Pentagon, killing 184 people, and a fourth airliner crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, killing another 40 people.

The 9/11 Memorial website and the 9/11 Commission report were utilized to compile a timeline of events on that fateful day in American history.

The World Trade Center’s North Tower is struck by American Airlines Flight 11, a Boeing 767 carrying 92 passengers and five hijackers from Boston to Los Angeles.

The explosion rips a massive hole in the facade of the structure. The tower’s upper storeys emitted massive smoke trails towards the sky.

United Airlines Flight 175, a Boeing 767 carrying 65 passengers and five hijackers from Boston to Los Angeles, collides with the World Trade Center’s South Tower, resulting in a horrific explosion.

According to George W. Bush’s chief of staff, who is narrating a story to elementary school students in Florida, the United States is under attack.

Bush refers to the blasts as “an obvious terrorist strike” during his brief remarks at the school. He is in charge of a “large-scale inquiry” to find and apprehend those guilty for the crimes.

All 64 people on board American Airlines Flight 77, a Boeing 757 destined for Los Angeles from Washington’s Dulles airport, are killed as it crashes into the Pentagon’s west wall just outside the US capital.

The US Federal Aviation Administration has ordered all commercial flights in the US to land as soon as possible after suspending all departures.

The World Trade Center’s South Tower, which was struck 56 minutes before, collapses in a tremendous cloud of smoke and dust.

After passengers and crew members learnt of the previous occurrences, United Airlines Flight 93, a Boeing 757 carrying 44 passengers and four hijackers from Newark to San Francisco, crashes into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

