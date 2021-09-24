On Russia’s Mount Elbrus, five climbers perish.

Five climbers died in a blizzard on Mount Elbrus, according to Russia’s emergency ministry, in one of the greatest disasters on Europe’s highest peak in recent years.

Elbrus, a dormant volcano in Russia’s North Caucasus area, is Europe’s highest mountain at 5,642 meters (18,510 feet), and the coronavirus outbreak has boosted domestic tourism.

The event occurred on Thursday when the weather turned against a party of climbers at a height of nearly 5,000 meters (16,000 feet).

“Unfortunately, five people died,” the ministry of emergencies announced.

The remaining 14 climbers were transported to the Azau valley below, where they were rescued for about five hours in “very challenging conditions,” according to the ministry, which included high winds, little visibility, and sub-zero temperatures.

The climbers were accompanied by four experienced guides, according to Guide, which organized the commercial adventure.

One of the climbers became ill during the ascent and returned with one of the guides. She died later “in his arms,” according to the company’s Instagram post.

Her guide waited for many hours for the others, then returned to base camp and requested a rescue squad.

The rest of the group continued to the peak, but on the way down, Elbrus, a “extraordinary storm” occurred.

One of the climbers shattered his leg, slowing the group even farther.

Two climbers perished from frostbite, while two others lost consciousness and died as they were being lowered, according to the firm.

Frostbite has forced the guides and several of the participants to go to the hospital.

There was a strong wind that day, according to guide Anton Nikiforov, who was climbing Elbrus for the 56th time. He said the group could have turned around early.

“But I’ve been up in similar conditions previously, with ascents and no problems,” he remarked from his hospital bed.

According to the local health ministry, 11 people are currently in hospitals, two of whom are in intensive care.

On Friday, Russian investigators announced the initiation of a criminal investigation into the provision of services that “do not meet health and safety regulations.”

In the summer, the Elbrus region is a popular climbing and trekking destination, while in the winter, it is a ski resort.

Despite the fact that the ascent is not technically demanding, a number of fatalities occur each year during summit attempts.

In May 2006, seven climbers were discovered dead on Elbrus. They, too, were caught off guard by terrible weather and died as a result of exposure.

