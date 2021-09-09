On Russia’s ISS Module, Astronauts Smell Smoke.

According to Russia’s space agency and NASA, a smoke alarm went off in Russia’s part of the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, and personnel smelt “burning” on board.

The incident, which occurred at 01:55 GMT ahead of a scheduled spacewalk, is the latest in a series of issues that have raised safety worries about conditions on the Russian module.

“During automatic battery charging, a smoke detector in the Zvezda service module of the Russian segment of the International Space Station was triggered, and an alert went off,” Roscosmos stated in a statement.

According to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, “the stench of burning plastic or electronic equipment” floated over the US part of the station, according to a NASA transmission.

According to Roscosmos, the Russian crew put on a filter and went back to sleep when the air was cleaned up.

A planned spacewalk will take place as planned, according to NASA.

Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov, both from Russia, are slated to leave the station to resume work on the Nauka scientific module, which docked in July.

“All systems are up and running,” Roscosmos stated.

Last month, a space official warned that out-of-date software might lead to “irreparable breakdowns” on the Russian part of the International Space Station.

Several air leaks have occurred in the Russian segment’s Zvezda servicing module, notably earlier this year and in 2019.

Russia has already stated that it intends to depart the ISS after 2025 and launch its own orbiting station, citing concerns over aging technology.

The entire ISS tilted out of orbit in July after the Nauka module’s engines re-ignited several hours after docking.