On Omicron, stocks are volatile, and oil prices are falling.

On Thursday, investors were worried about Omicron, and oil prices plummeted as OPEC+ chose to keep boosting petroleum supply despite the new coronavirus type.

Oil prices had been surging ahead of OPEC and its allies’ meeting, with predictions that they will suspend their moderate monthly crude supply increases due to the additional uncertainty that Omicron poses to world demand.

Oil producers, on the other hand, opted to go forward with a planned increase of 400,000 barrels per day in January, sending prices plummeting.

“Demand fears were already rising, and the last thing crude oil bulls expected was another rollover of the current policy from the OPEC+ group,” according to Think Markets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

“However, contrary to certain forecasts for only a minor hike or no hike at all in January,” he continued, “that’s exactly what happened.”

The production increase, according to Razaqzada, will fully eliminate the fear of supply shortages at a time when demand is likely to plummet.

Wall Street opened neutral in equities trading, with the Dow regaining some of the losses it incurred on Wednesday following news that an Omicron coronavirus strain had been discovered in the United States.

After a mixed Asian day, Frankfurt and Paris lost 1.8 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively, in European afternoon trading.

Despite news that its Covid antibody medication looked to be successful against the novel Omicron type, London stocks fell 1.2 percent, with pharmaceutical GlaxoSmithKline falling 0.2 percent.

On the eve of critical US nonfarm payrolls data, the dollar was volatile.

According to IG analyst Chris Beauchamp, “the overall tone remains dismal.”

“The identification of new variant cases in the United States indicates that the spread of this new enemy has already started.”

The news that a patient had contracted the new version sent shivers down the spines of US investors on Wednesday, who feared that authorities might be compelled to reinstall severe containment measures, if not outright lockdowns, derailing the world’s top economy’s recovery.

Travel to the United States will be subject to stricter Covid testing procedures, according to Washington.

This comes on top of widespread expectations that the Federal Reserve would cease its massive bond-buying financial support program sooner than planned and begin raising interest rates next year to prevent inflation from spiraling out of control, which is presently at a three-decade high.

Traders have been nervous in recent weeks due to supply chain snarls, a jump in energy costs, and a labor shortage causing dramatic price increases around the world.

