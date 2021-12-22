On Omicron, Ryanair’s annual loss forecast has doubled.

Ryanair, a low-cost carrier, said Wednesday that the Omicron coronavirus strain would have a significant impact on its financial performance, as it more than doubled its annual loss prediction and reduced flights.

The Irish airline now forecasts a loss of between 250 and 450 million euros ($283-510 million) in its fiscal year ending in March 2022, up from a prediction of 100 to 200 million euros previously.

“The Omicron Covid variation and recent government travel restrictions across Europe have substantially reduced close-in Christmas and New Year bookings,” Ryanair stated in a statement.

“This abrupt slump has also led Ryanair to lower its projected January schedule capacity by 33 percent this week,” it added.

As the number of Covid-19 infections rises, a growing number of European countries are tightening travel restrictions and reimposing restrictions on meetings.

The airline stated that it has not made any decisions regarding cuts to its February or March schedule due to the current uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, as well as further developments regarding intra-Europe travel restrictions.

Ryanair said its updated loss prediction was “very sensitive” to pandemic developments and that it intended to have more information on the impact of Omicron on European travel by the time it reported its third-quarter results on January 31.