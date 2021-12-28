On Omicron Optimism, Stock Markets Rise.

Investors looked hopeful that the Omicron coronavirus type would not derail the global economic recovery on Tuesday, sending stock markets higher.

Covid-

19 cases have been reported around the world, leading governments to enact new precautions to prevent the spread of the disease, while the aviation industry has been hit with thousands of flight cancellations.

Experts warn against getting too excited about early signals that Omicron produces less severe disease than earlier strains, pointing out that it is spreading so quickly that health systems may be overwhelmed.

However, investors appear to be unconcerned about the impact on the economy.

“Reports that Omicron is less severe than Delta (variant) and may not have as much of an impact on the US economy as feared have boosted equity markets,” stated OANDA market analyst Kenny Fisher.

The DAX index in Frankfurt was up 0.6 percent in midday trade, while the CAC 40 in Paris was up 0.4 percent after setting a new high earlier in the day. For a holiday, London was closed.

This came after Wall Street saw robust gains on Monday, with the S&P 500 rising 1.4 percent to a new high, while the Dow and Nasdaq both rose by at least one percent.

It was the start of a traditionally strong seven-day post-Christmas bounce known as the “Santa Claus rally” on trading floors: a period of low trading volumes and minimal news flow during which stocks typically meander higher.

The favorable risk-on sentiment spread to Asia, with Tokyo leading the way with a 1.4 percent gain, while Singapore, Seoul, Jakarta, and Kuala Lumpur were all in the green.

“After observing US rallies, investors were comfortable purchasing back equities,” said Chibagin Asset Management’s Yoshihiro Okumura.

“While investors are concerned about Omicron, they are also anticipating a resurgence in the economy next year,” Okumura told AFP.

Shanghai ended the day 0.4 percent higher, while Hong Kong ended the day 0.2 percent higher, in a seesaw day that saw Macau casino stocks plummet as the gaming enclave revealed its first Omicron case.

DAX is up 0.62 percent at 15,933.39 points in Frankfurt.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.4 percent to 7,170.99.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is up 1.4 percent to 29,069.16. (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 0.2 percent to 23,280.56. (close)

Shanghai Composite: 3,630.11, up 0.4 percent (close)

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 1.0 percent to 36,302.38. (close)

FTSE 100: FLAT at 7,372.10 points in London (Friday close)

Euro/dollar: Up from $1.1329 late Monday to $1.1331 now.

Euro/dollar: Up from $1.1329 late Monday to $1.1331 now.

Euro/pound: DOWN at 84.23 pence from 84.26 pence. Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3454 from $1.3440.