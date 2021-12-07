On Omicron Hopes and Oil Rallies, Stocks Rebound.

On Monday, European and US shares rose on hopes that the Omicron coronavirus variety will be less harmful than previously thought.

Oil rose when Saudi Aramco raised the prices it charges Asian and US customers, indicating that it is optimistic about the Covid-sapped energy demand picture.

Despite the reinstatement of harsher UK air travel limits due to Omicron this week, London’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index surged 1.5 percent.

Frankfurt increased by 1.4 percent, while Paris increased by 1.5 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 650 points to 35,227.03, up 1.9 percent on the day.

“It’s been a bullish start to the week for the FTSE100, and European markets more broadly, as concerns over the Omicron strain continue to fade on further evidence of minor symptoms and, so far, no deaths linked to the virus,” CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said.

On Friday, global stocks fell as a result of dismal US payrolls data, heightened Covid-19 fears, and concerns about the Federal Reserve’s changing policies.

On Monday, Asia had a mixed performance, but it was also roiled by Chinese IT firms in distress.

“As the spread of the Omicron strain threatens to undermine the general economic recovery, markets remain afflicted by uncertainty,” said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

The Omicron variety has been found all across the world, but no deaths have been reported. Authorities around the world are trying to figure out how contagious it is and how effective existing vaccines are.

While additional evidence is needed, top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said Sunday that preliminary data on the severity of the Omicron variety is “a bit hopeful.”

Last week’s news that Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing would begin the process of delisting from the New York Stock Exchange sent shares in internet companies plunging in Hong Kong.

The move comes after a year of sweeping Chinese regulatory crackdowns that have harmed large internet companies with significant sway over customers’ lives, such as Alibaba and Tencent.

On Monday, the Hang Seng Tech index, which represents the 30 top tech firms in the southern Chinese city, plummeted.

Adding to Hong Kong’s troubles was persistent concern over the future of the Chinese property market, as developer Evergrande cautioned that “there is no guarantee that the group will have adequate funds to continue to pay its financial obligations” due to its present liquidity situation.

