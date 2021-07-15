On October 15, a new Italian airline will take off.

The finance ministry said Thursday that tough discussions between Italy and the European Commission on a proposal to replace troubled Alitalia have created the framework for a new, streamlined flag carrier.

Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA) announced in a statement that it will be “fully operational” on October 15 after Rome and Brussels achieved a “constructive and balanced solution.”

The new airline was supposed to debut in August, during peak tourism season, but negotiations with the Commission dragged on even after a preliminary agreement was struck in May.

The European Commission, which is in charge of enforcing state aid, is looking into 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in public money given to Alitalia between 2017 and 2019.

The Commission merely said on Thursday that it had noted the Italian declaration and that it had “reached a mutual understanding on the main parameters to ensure economic discontinuity between ITA and Alitalia.”

“The Commission continues to work closely with the Italian authorities to ensure that the launch of ITA as a new and viable market player complies with EU state aid rules,” according to the statement.

The Commission has previously stated that the new airline must distinguish itself from Alitalia in more ways than one.

“Legal investigations into former state aid to Alitalia continue,” it said on Thursday.

The agreement negotiated with Brussels, however, will “guarantee the discontinuity required to comply with European regulations,” according to the Italian ministry, and will pave the way for ITA’s proposed capital increase.

Although no figures were provided, a government source told AFP that the first step of recapitalization will cost around 700 million euros.

To begin, ITA will have a fleet that is half the size of Alitalia’s, with its ground operations and maintenance division being spun off and airport slots being ceded.

However, the new airline might still be a majority shareholder in the firm that takes over ground operations, as well as a minority shareholder in the future maintenance group, alongside other investors.

According to the draft industrial plan, ITA would keep 85% of Alitalia’s airport slots at Milan’s Linate airport and 43% at Rome Fiumicino.

"The groundwork has been created for a new, strong national carrier that is both sustainable and self-sufficient, capable of operating without interruption and with strong development prospects.