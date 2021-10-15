On November 8, the United States will reopen its borders to vaccinated travelers.

On November 8, the United States will reopen its land and air borders to international travelers who have been properly vaccinated against Covid-19, ending an 18-month travel ban that has split families, slowed tourism, and strained diplomatic ties.

In a tweet announcing the new policy, White House associate press secretary Kevin Munoz said the decision to loosen limits was “driven by public health, stringent and consistent.”

“The announcement and date apply to both international air travel and land travel,” he explained.

The European Union’s ambassador to the United States, Stavros Lambrinidis, instantly praised the new policy, calling it “important and very welcome news” and promising more specifics in a Twitter post.

To restrict the spread of the coronavirus, US borders were closed to travelers from significant portions of the world after March 2020, including the European Union, the United Kingdom and China, India, and Brazil. Overland travellers from Mexico and Canada were also barred from entering the country.

The months of limitations, which impacted hundreds of millions of people, contributed to the pandemic’s personal and economic devastation.

The new policy’s technological and logistical elements have yet to be revealed.

Officials had previously stated that vaccinated air passengers would be required to be tested three days prior to flying and that airlines would be forced to implement a contact tracing mechanism.

All vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization will be accepted for plane travel, according to US health officials.

This now includes vaccines from AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, Sinopharm, and Sinovac.

A White House official claimed earlier this week that the land border would be opened in two stages.

Vaccines would first be required for “non-essential” excursions, such as visiting relatives or tourism, but unvaccinated visitors will be allowed into the nation for “necessary” visits, as they have done for the past year and a half.

A second phase, starting in early January 2022, will require all travelers entering the United States by land to be completely vaccinated, regardless of the cause for their visit.

According to the White House official, the new timeline means that land border limitations, which were set to expire on October 21, will have to be extended once more before the new rules take effect.

Despite the severe border barriers, the United States has maintained its dominance.