On November 30th, most cryptocurrencies are trading in the red as Bitcoin continues to fall.

Most major cryptocurrencies were in the red on Tuesday, as the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, plummeted again after gaining some traction in recent days. As of 2.36 a.m. ET, the global crypto market cap was down 0.73 percent to $2.57 trillion.

Bitcoin has dropped 2.04% to $56,481 in the last 24 hours. The leading coin’s market capitalization has dropped to $1.067 trillion. Despite missing their November objective, Plan B, a pseudonymous Dutch investor, believes Bitcoin is still on track to reach $100,000.

Most of the biggest coins, including Binance Coin, Tether, Solana, Cardano, and XRP, were also down in the last 24 hours as Bitcoin plummeted. The crypto market had a “small setback,” according to experts.

“After a rapid run over the previous 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market experienced a little retracement. “BTC fell to slightly around $56,000 after edging closer to the $59,000 barrier,” said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex, a global algorithm-based crypto investment platform.

Ethereum, the second most valuable cryptocurrency, increased by 1.02 percent to $4399.

It was up 7.31 percent from the previous week. After hovering below $4000 for a few weeks, the top coin began to gather traction. On November 10, it reached a new high of $4865.

Crypto-meme Shiba Inu gained 3.19 percent in the previous 24 hours after online electrical shop Newegg accepted SHIB tokens as payment and the meme coin was listed on the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange.

Dogecoin, a competitor, has also increased by 2.86 percent in the last 24 hours.

The cryptocurrency market is extremely volatile, and experts advise investors not to make choices based on price fluctuations.