On November 12, France will host a conference on Libya.

On November 12, French President Emmanuel Macron will hold an international summit on Libya, a month before elections aimed at ending a decade of civil strife but that are becoming increasingly doubtful.

During a news conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced, “In light of the December elections, France will convene, around the President of the Republic, an international meeting on Libya on November 12.”

On Wednesday in New York, Le Drian will co-chair a discussion on Libya with his German and Italian counterparts, Heiko Maas and Luigi Di Maio.

France is requesting that the elections be held on time and that “foreign forces and mercenaries” leave the country, according to Le Drian.

Three months before the vital election, tensions were increased by the ratification earlier this month of an electoral legislation that was plainly tailored for Khalifa Haftar, the military strongman who governs eastern Libya.

The law was not put to a vote and was signed by Aguila Saleh, the head of parliament of Tobruk’s eastern city, who is a Haftar friend.

Khalid al-Mishri, the head of the Tripoli-based High Council of State (HCS), which has been serving as a senate, has denounced the legislation, saying it was passed “without a legal vote or consensus.”

The HCS requested on Monday that the presidential election be postponed for at least a year due to a lack of agreement on the electoral law.

Libyan Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush does not rule out postponing the elections at the end of August.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who has indicated support for Haftar, is pushing for the December 24 parliamentary and presidential elections to take place as planned.

The survey was also described by the United States as “the finest chance it has had in a decade to bring the conflict to a close.”

The UN estimates that 20,000 mercenaries and foreign fighters were present in Libya in December, including Russians from the private security firm Wagner, Chadians, Sudanese, and Syrians. Hundreds of Turkish soldiers are stationed in Libya as part of a bilateral deal with the previous Tripoli government.