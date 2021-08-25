On Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ Album, Who Is The Baby? He Files a Child Porn Lawsuit at the Age of 30.

Nirvana is being sued for child pornography for the image on the cover of their legendary “Nevermind” album, which was published thirty years ago.

Spencer Elden, now 30-years-old, is the undersea baby featured on the album’s cover, and he claims in a complaint filed Tuesday that the nude photograph of him as an infant constitutes child porn.

Elden as a naked infant in a swimming pool with exposed genitalia appears to swim toward a dollar bill on a fishhook in the Nirvana album in question, which is one of the most recognizable albums in music. According to NBC News, the artwork was meant to be a statement on capitalism.

According to the news organization, non-sexualized nude photographs of infants are not deemed child pornography in general. However, according to NBC News, Elden’s lawyer, Robert Y. Lewis, claims that the image exceeded the line, making the kid appear “like a sex worker.”

According to the New York Post, Elden has reproduced the infamous album cover on many times on its 10th, 17th, 20th, and 25th anniversaries by plunging into a pool wearing swim trunks. He had expressed conflicting feelings in interviews about his appearance on the cover as an infant, but he has never alleged he was exploited until recently, according to the news outlet.

When Elden re-enacted the album’s cover for the 25th anniversary, he told the New York Post, “The anniversary signifies something to me.” It’s strange that I performed this for five minutes when I was four months old and it turned into such a memorable image.

He continued, “It’s cool yet strange to be a part of something so important that I don’t even remember.”

Elden claims that his “identity and legal name are forever tied to the commercial sexual exploitation he experienced as a minor, which has been distributed and sold worldwide from the time he was a baby to the present day” in his lawsuit against Nirvana, which was filed in a district court in California and obtained by Variety.

In addition, the lawsuit claims that the defendants "intentionally commercially."