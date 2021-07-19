On Monday, Blinken will meet with Belarus’ opposition leader.

In a show of support for the self-exiled candidate who claims to have won last year’s elections, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Monday.

According to the senior US diplomat’s public schedule, Blinken will attend a meeting between Tikhanovskaya and State Department number three Victoria Nuland, a vocal critic of Moscow. The encounter will take place a day before the Belarusian opposition chief has discussions at the White House.

President Joe Biden has promised to increase pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko, a Russian ally who has been in power for nearly three decades and whose security forces have suppressed major protests upon the announcement that he has been re-elected to a sixth term.

Tikhanovskaya, a stay-at-home mother until then, campaigned in place of her husband, who had been arrested prior to the election, and claimed to have easily won.

When announcing her visit last week, a US official said, “The world has been inspired by the Belarusian people – especially Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya – who continue to fearlessly demand a meaningful voice in their country’s future in the face of ruthless repression.”

After a Ryanair passenger flight was halted in Minsk on the pretext of a security threat, authorities arrested an opposition activist and his girlfriend on board, the US, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Canada together imposed further sanctions on Belarus last month.